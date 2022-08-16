The woman confessed that she can finally be free to be herself

In these last hours on the web the name of Dakota Cooke. Dakota has declared that she has won her battle and now she is finally free to be herself. Known as a bearded woman, the girl, thanks to her story and her determination, conquered the people of Tik Tok.

In a recent interview with the ‘Daily Post’, Dakota Cooke let herself go and revealed how difficult it was past who lived. In fact, you should know that at just 13 years old, Dakota realized that she had an abnormal growth of gods hairs on the face. It goes without saying that this situation affected her adolescence.

These were the words with which the titktoker told her experience to the well-known newspaper:

I spent whole hours shaving with a razor. It was super uncomfortable and I didn’t even know how to shave my legs at the time. I grew up at a time when women with facial hair were so stigmatized that the women in the salon were telling me that girls shouldn’t grow facial hair.

Since her problem was due to increased testosterone production from the adrenal glands, the beard of Dakota grew with the same trend as the male. In this regard, the young woman revealed:

I simply went into a spiral of shame where I tried to hide my face in photos and waxed every week. It got to a point, when I started one of my first jobs, that I was shaving my face twice a day, once in the morning and then during the break because the hair was so visible and I was working in the makeup department where it wasn’t acceptable to be. nothing but a stereotypical woman.

The rebirth of Dakota Cooke: the young woman has conquered social media

Today, however, things have completely changed for the young Dakota. Thanks to the family and fans of her that she over time has accumulated her on Tik Tokthe woman has decided to get rid of all the stereotypes that characterize our society and to live her life as it is.

In this regard, the tiktoker confessed: