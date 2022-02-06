This time we share a cosplay of Daki, one of the main characters of the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba

The second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba leaves very exciting moments to the fans. While its first half was a retelling of the first film in the series, the second made up for this with some excellent work from ufotable.

But the study would not have been able to shine if not for the characters involved. Among them Dakithe Upper Moon Six next to his brother Gyutarō and member of the fearsome Twelve Demon Moons.

Daki represented a great challenge in Kimetsu no Yaiba

When she appeared in the anime, she did so in the guise of Warabihimea they will hear proud and capricious who likes to torture and mistreat those around her.

Likewise, he was responsible for several misfortunes. Despite the above, no one suspected that he was actually a fearsome demon hungry for human flesh.

It was only until Tanjirou and company found out that she showed her real face. But something else was still missing.

What happens is that when Daki reaches its highest level of power in Kimetsu no Yaiba it changes its appearance. It’s when her hair turns white and her skin pales even more.

The latter is covered by veins reminiscent of fissures. Hairpins can be seen adorning her hair and she has some designs, especially on her face.

A pink flower stands out, and of course, the peculiar coloration of its eyes, which are of a lime green hue.

This cosplay sticks to the appearance of this demon

Well, everything mentioned above can be seen in the cosplay from MiLKey (@milkey_cos). In the photo that we share with you, she also appears dressed as this demon from the series.

This was kind of kimono divided into two pieces in addition to long colored ribbons where magenta predominates. The latter used them as a kind of tentacles or arms that not only impaled their opponents, but even cut them.

The edges of them were razor sharp. It was for the same reason that they gave many problems to Tanjirou Kamado and his fellow demon hunters.

How will they find out this cosplayer He decided to place these ribbons as if they could stand up on their own, to give the impression that they are lying in wait.

It’s a good idea that complements your cosplay from Daki from Kimetsu no Yaiba. It makes it stand out in an original way.

Fountain.