

11/15/2023



Updated 12/27/2024 at 4:42 p.m.





An Arab proverb says that with patience and good humor you can cross any desert. The members of the Astara Team They used a good dose of both with the group of journalists who experienced Laia Sanz and Patricia’s last test firsthand…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only