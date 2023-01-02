KTM with the GasGas and Husqvarna brands presented itself at the start of the 2023 Dakar as the bike to beat thanks to the victory at San Sunderland in 2022, but the reigning champion’s euphoria only lasted 52 km. A stone hidden under a sandy riverbed knocked out the Briton. A hard blow for the beloved Austrian who loses her spearhead. We talked about it with the team … Continue reading

#Dakar #Viladoms #KTM #Honda #level #decisive #details