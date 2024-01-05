The motorcycle category is the most competitive of the entire Dakar, so every small gap that can open is essential to arrive with successful options at the end of the race. Tosha Schareina stood out right from the start, as the Valencian driver, a new arrival at HRC, went full speed ahead from the start of the Prologue to achieve a sensational victory.

The Spaniard preceded his direct pursuer, Daniel Sanders, by 18 seconds, which made him the first leader of the race. A performance that made him very satisfied with his first impact with the Honda, as he told the media at the Al-Ula bivouac.

“I'm very happy with how it went,” said the rider from Valencia. “A longer Prologue than usual, more kilometres. It went very well with the sand, but feet on the ground, because the real race starts tomorrow. It was a very long day, and we are coming off a great season, with a first place in Argentina and a podium at the Sonora Rally, but we know that the 'real' race is the Dakar.”

Tosha Schareina, despite being at the top of the motorcycle classification, is aware that the 405 kilometers between the first bivouac and the city of Al Hanakiyah will be difficult for all competitors: “The Dakar will be more difficult, with more kilometres, more days, more special tests”.

“We have a great team, a great bike and we are strong to fight for everything, but we know it will be very difficult,” continued the Honda rider. “I have always fought for this and naturally I believe in it, also because I am aware of how much it has cost me and those around me.”

However, the Spaniard didn't believe he had won on the first day of competition in the Saudi desert, so he was a little surprised to hear how he managed it: “I didn't expect it either, because it's not my ideal terrain, and It gives you wings to know that you can do well on all courses. The fact that it went well gives you wings: this is just the beginning and obviously I'm happy, but I know it will be a long journey.”