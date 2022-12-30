The 45th edition of the Dakar offers a special feature in the truck category: there is no winner of a previous edition at the start at the wheel of a road bison. The absence of the Kamaz squadron, banned due to the embargo imposed by the FIA ​​on Russian pilots and teams following the war in Ukraine, opens up an immense space for those who want to seek glory in the most … Continue reading

#Dakar #Trucks #Kamaz #armada #favorite #Iveco