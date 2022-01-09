How many surprises in the stage that followed the rest day of the 44th Dakar! The strategies studied at the Riyadh bivouac blew up almost immediately in the 402 km special, offering the “wingmen” the opportunity to shine while the captains had to deal with difficulties.

Dmitry Sotnikov, leader of the truck classification with the Kamaz K5, seemed destined to resume the winning path: in the first stages of the special he firmly took command of the race, taking advantage of the fact that Andrey Karginov was forced to open the way and, with a lot of navigation , it was hardly an advantage.

Sotnikov at km 221 had to give up over five minutes due to a puncture and then the strategist Vladimir Chagin left Anton Shibalov, Dmitry’s “squire” free to attack, who had the opportunity to win the first special of this edition, after having won five in the previous two.

Anton, third in the overall ranking, pulled behind Eduard Nikolaev who, with the K5, finished second at 1’37 “from the winner: the tsar tried to capitalize on Sotnikov’s difficult moment, who ended the day in fifth place , after sinking seventh, reducing the gap from Dmitry to just over five minutes, who undeterred the dance from the second day.

Nikolaev, however, is playing a very tactical game: he does not take risks when there are only 5 minutes at stake. We will see him come into action in the resolute moments of the race that today gave a jolt: Janus Van Kasteren, the “first of the others” with the Iveco Powerstar of the Petronas De Rooy team ran into a black day. At km 121 he paid half an hour and then, unable to solve the problems of his truck, he saw the gap increase.

The nice Janus, who had promised a very combative Iveco strategy in the second week of the Dakar, paid a duty that severely penalizes him in the standings: from 35th he climbed up to 16th stage, but the 38 minutes left on the road make him slip in fifth place overall, leaving the prestigious role of “first of the others” to Ales Loprais with Praga. The Czech can count on an advantage of over half an hour over the Dutch and the role of Kamaz hunter returns to the regular Ales.

Van Kasteren, on the other hand, also feels fifth place waver, because less than a minute away there is Karginov, more than ever willing to re-establish contact with the first three crews of the Russian army.

The Iveco honor was saved by Van den Brink who was able to take an unexpected third place in front of two peperini like Karginov and Sotnikov. With the Mammoet Powerstar run by De Rooy. Martin confirmed that Iveco’s potential would be very high, but for one reason or another it never manages to fully manifest itself.

The general classification

Stage 6 (Riyadh – Al Dawadimi)

special: 402 km; transfer: 299 km; total: 701 km