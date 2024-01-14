Martin Macik has transformed himself, because he has become a strategist capable of measuring his resources. The Czech from MM Technology has really changed his approach to the Dakar this year: in this 46th edition he was able to capitalize on the experiences of the past that had led him to dominate individual stages, then paying for significant delays due to his desire to go all the way with his Iveco Powerstar.

At the age of 35, Martin has reached competitive maturity, because in the seventh stage with a 483 km special, which combined all the possible characteristics of the marathon rally, he let two contenders unleash their energy and battle, alternating in the lead with gaps minimums, and then he changed pace to win the third victory in a row.

Macik took command of the race in the 48 Hours, the Marathon stage in which all his rivals suffered a crisis, and enjoyed a day of rest yesterday in Riyadh, in the capital of Saudi Arabia, before starting today's special who took the caravan to Al Duwadimi.

Mitchel Van der Brink, with the Iveco of Eurol Rallysport, tried to rival Ales Loprais with the Praga of Instaforex. The Czech, with the only V4S DKR in a forest of Italian vehicles that occupy seven places in the top nine of the general classification, tried to take advantage of his newly raised vehicle to add another affirmation to his score after the very good one of the third stage. Loprais managed to contain the youthful ardor of Mitchel Van Der Brink, but not the peremptory attack brought by a Macik more determined than ever to win his first Dakar with articulated trucks and in the end he also had to give way to the 21 year old Dutchman who he is eager to achieve a stage success in this edition, after the special he achieved last year, becoming the youngest truck driver in history to win in a timed section.

Macik preceded the Dutchman by 39 seconds, while Loprais accumulated a delay of about twenty minutes in the final stretch, but Prague maintains second position overall with a gap of 1.36'00 from the Czech's orange Powerstar. Van der Brink, third, is at 1.50'38, ahead of Janus Van Kasteren who continues to accumulate heavy delays.

The top driver of the Boss Machinery team De Rooy FPT hoped to get back into contention for at least partial successes, but the blow he suffered on Friday in the Empty Quarter desert still hasn't recovered him. Janus is fourth: he is not able to attack the first three and does not seem to be in the sights of Vick Versteijnen, another young man to keep an eye on who is gaining experience. All the others are light years away and we will have to wait a long time before seeing them appear at the bivouac.

Dakar 2024 – General classification Trucks

Stage 7: Riyadh – Al Duwadimi

Special: 483 km; Transfer: 390; Total: 873 km