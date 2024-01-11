The Dakar of trucks has reached the halfway point, proposing the most awaited stage called 48 hours: between today and tomorrow the heavy vehicles will have to cover the 549 km timed route in the insidious Empy Quarter, the largest desert in the world which offers high dunes even 300 meters with very high technical difficulties and a higher temperature than usual.

The innovation proposed by the race director, David Castera, is that the participants did not have to cross a finish line with the checkered flag (this will happen tomorrow), but could enter the special by deciding to stop along the route dotted with seven bivouac areas. The crews, within a certain time, had to choose where to neutralize: obviously they do not have assistance available, so any raising of the vehicles must be done by the three members in the race. The organization provided very frugal cathering with military-style rations.

There is no absolute ranking of the day but we can tell you that Martin Macik arrived at the BPC bivouac with his Iveco Powerstar from MM Technology. The Czech, at the last time control, had accumulated a good advantage over Janus Van Kasteren, leader of the general ranking with the Iveco Powerstar of the Boss Machinery team De Rooy FPT: the Dutchman on the dunes left over 40 minutes to the opponent, for whom Macik is virtually the new leader of the grueling race.

Martin tried to extend his journey to the BPC, followed only by the young Michiel Van der Brink with the Iveco Powerstar of Eurol Rallysport, while Van Kasteren chose to stop at the BPB, just like Ales Loprais did with the Prague who he arrived at the bivouac area with a minute and a half ahead of Janus, but after having lost 37 minutes in a special stage full of technical difficulties and natural pitfalls. Four more trucks arrived at point B including Verstaijnen, dad Van der Bronk, De Groot and the Hino of the Japanese Sugarowa.

All the others did not dare to go beyond the first bivouac where 26 vehicles have arrived so far. Obviously the ranking will take a more defined shape tomorrow: Macik has built an important advantage and tomorrow he will have to deal with the young Van De Brink, before the well-deserved day of rest. It is possible that the two Iveco rivals will try to attack together to build a selection on all the others, and then play for absolute success in the second week. The 48 hours could give a turning point to the marathon, proposing two protagonists who waited for the race to enter the hottest phase to make their selection…