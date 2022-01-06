Six stages and six Kamaz victories. The 44th Dakar of the trucks shows no weakness in the Master squadron which also in Stage 5, a ring around the Saudi capital, Rijadh, with a special of 421 km, collected yet another poker.

It was easy to bet that Vladimir Chagin, a Russian strategist, would let Andrey Karginov go on the attack. For two reasons: the first is that he would have won the second victory in the special, equalizing the score with the leader Dmitry Sotnikov and Eduard Nikolaev (so far only Anton Shibalov has remained dry-mouthed because he is destined for the role of “cavalier servente” behind him. by leader Sotnikov), and the second is that Chagin’s ambition is to bring Karginov back to fourth place overall from today’s sixth, although there are 45 minutes to recover on Janus Van Kasteren’s Iveco Powerstar.

Karginov’s furious reaction comes after yesterday’s debacle, when the automatic gearbox of his Kamaz 43509 was “crazy” surprisingly deselecting the ratios and limiting the top speed to 115 km / h. Andrey more than once in the ascent of a dune found himself in neutral having to start the ascent again. He wasted a lot of time in a muddy ford in which he obstructed the passage of other vehicles as well. It took the help of Pashkevicius’ Tatra to get him out of the way of the “hole”, but today he gave a clear demonstration of superiority by being free from tactical tasks.

Dmitry Sotnikov leads the general classification without jolts: the leader of the race has gained something on Eduard Nikolaev who is less than ten minutes away, while Shibalov is third at 26 minutes.

Janus Van Kasteren with the Iveco Powerstar of the Petronas De Rooy team, for now has to settle for the role of “first of the others” since the harmony with Marcel Snijders and Darek Rodewald, his new adventure companions, grows with the passing of the days .

The Dutchman, constantly fourth, is less than half an hour from Shibalov’s podium, so everything is still possible, while Aleis Lopraix distances himself further and further with Prague: the Czech is fifth but pays more than an hour from summit and will have to watch his back from Karginov’s return.

The aspect that emerges with the passing of the days is that the Top 10 is thickening with Iveco trucks: Van den Brink is seventh, followed by Van der Heuvel, Versteijnen and De Groot. Will there be more action in the second week?

The general classification

Stage 5 (Riyadh – Riyadh)

special: 421 km; transfer: 216 km; total: 637 km