Eduard Nikolaev reacted to yesterday’s adversity with a peremptory fourth stage that brought the Dakar truck caravan to the capital Riyadh after a special insidious 465 km. The tsar won the second special of this 44th edition of the raid, consecrating the fifth affirmation in a row of the Kamaz. And so far there is absolutely nothing strange given that the Master team is monopolizing the first squares in the ranking of the bison of the road from the first day.

What is surprising is the great reaction capacity of the Russian structure that last night found itself intervening on Nikolaev’s K5, which arrived at the hard-pressed bivouac: Eduard complained about the road book that did not indicate a dangerous tree that surprisingly found itself in front of the wheels and that destroyed the front windshield with some sturdy branches. With the glass cracked in a thousand pieces, Nikolaev arrived a few kilometers from the finish when the support of the left front shock absorber was cut off and destroyed its rubber.

Today, as if nothing had happened, the tsar imposed his pace by winning the special in front of his loyal Anton Shibalov and trimming over five minutes to the leader of the classification Dmitri Sotnikov which allowed him to halve the gap to just over six minutes, exploiting an uncertainty of the reigning champion at km 314.

Kamaz capitalizes on a hat-trick, but accuses Andrey Karginov’s stop of at least half an hour at km 421. His delay then increased to almost an hour and a half: the Russian army shows the first sign of abating, after traveling of preserves in the first four days, but the Master staff managed to get the truck out of trouble by closing the timed section in 14th place that led Andrey to slip to seventh place overall.

Black day also for Ignacio Casale with the Tatra Buggyra and Martin Macik with the Iveco Powerstar of Big Shock Racing: both are trying to get out of the special, but for both of them the race is virtually over, if they thought of an honorable placement in the absolute.

And so to benefit from a special that has had telluric effects on the ranking is Janus Van Kasteren who easily overcomes Ales Loprais in fourth place: the top driver of the Petronas De Rooy team begins to breathe on Shibalov’s neck aiming for a podium that he would relaunch Iveco quotations. The Dutchman is 23’45 from the Russian, but in the end he had to slow down, leaving a minute on the road.

Van Kasteren, albeit alone (teammate Ven der Brink moved up sixth, while Williams Jacobus Verstaijnen moved up in the top 10 for the first time) seems to have found the motivation to challenge the Kamaz who showed a first sign of failure. . The Russians can play a team game, but Janus is charging the De Rooy staff.

And what about Claudio Bellina? In the tregenda stage he makes no mistakes with Italtrans’ Iveco Powerstar and climbs to an unpredictable 14th place. But where does he expect to arrive?

The general classification

Stage 4 (Al Artawiyah – Riyadh)

special: 465 km; transfer: 242 km; total: 707 km