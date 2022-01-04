The rain-soaked sand, which turned into a pulp in some places muddy, made stage 3 more treacherous than expected for trucks: in the special shortened to 255 km there were no major shocks to the general classification of bison on the road , but the day offered a much clearer picture of the situation.

Dmitry Sotnikov has collected the second partial success (after that of stage 1B) with the Kamaz T5: the Russian leader of the race for three days stretches on his pursuers, exploiting the problem that cost Eduard Nikolaev 9’38 “with the other Kamaz new. The tsar, second for the entire timed section, surrendered in the last kilometers apparently due to a puncture.

The Russian army, however, does not lose the pieces because it proceeds with insolent superiority in maintaining the enviable poker in the absolute ranking: the gaps between the crews commanded by Chagin widen a bit, but all remain in contention for the podium, with Sotnikov, winner last year, more than ever determined to repeat the feat.

# 504 Petronas Team De Rooy Iveco: Janus Van Kasteren, Marcel Snijders, Rodewald Darek Photo by: ASO

The novelty of the day is given by the awakening, which we expected, of Iveco: Janus Van Kasteren, top driver of the Petronas De Rooy team, climbed to third place in the special, slipping into the Kamaz for the first time. If Sotnikov’s supremacy was never questioned, Dmitry was followed like a shadow by Karginov with the Kamaz 43509, Van Kasteren’s Powerstar managed to put his nose in front of Anton Shibalov and the unfortunate Nikolaev.

The Dutchman took advantage of this to give a sign of Iveco’s competitiveness, hitherto hidden, and launched a decisive attack on Lois Loprais in slight difficulty with the Praga V4S DKR. The Czech leaves a quarter of an hour on the wet dunes, but still strenuously defends fifth place, namely the role of the others’ promo, even though Van Kasteren seems to claim that position.

Martin Van den Brink’s performance was also positive with the Powerstar of the Mammoet Rallysport De Rooy Team sixth of the day in front of the Tatra of Ignacio Casale who produced a final forcing to stay ahead of Nikolaev by just 16 seconds in the special. Martin Macik played in defense with the Big Shock Team’s Iveco, while Maurik Van den Heuvel finished ninth today with Scania Polestar.

The extraordinary adventure of Bellina-Gotti-Minelli continues 18th overall with the Powerstar of Italtrans, the best Italian crew. The perseverance of Albert Llovera, the handicapped driver from Andorra, who runs with a Powerstar equipped with the Guidosimplex system is worth noting. After having capsized in the first stage, he did not give up and continued the race with a vehicle that is “restored” day by day. The passion with which he defends himself is admirable …

The general classification

Stage 3 (Al Qaisumah – Al Qaisumah)

special: 255 km; transfer: 300 km; total: 555 km