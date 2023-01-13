Janus Van Kasteren has mortgaged the 45th edition of the Dakar of trucks with the Iveco Powerstar. The Dutchman of team Boss Machinery De Rooy in the second stage of the Marathon stage, who brought the caravan back to Shaybah, after a terribly selective special of only 185 km, landed the perhaps decisive blow.

The Veldhoven pilot with the third partial success …Continue reading

#Dakar #Truck #Stage #Van #Kasteren #mortgages #victory