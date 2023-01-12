Nothing is decided yet in the trucks. Janus Van Kasteren remains at the top of the general classification of the road bison in this 45th edition of the Dakar, but the rider from Veldhoven lost a good part of his advantage in the first stage of the Marathon Stage which offered a special of 274 km in what is The Rubʿ al-Khālī, the Quarter Empty, i.e. “The empty quarter” … Continue reading
#Dakar #Truck #Stage #minute #leading #Ivecos
Dian replies to Deportivo Cali in networks and asks him to catch up
Deportivo Cali It is experiencing one of the worst moments in its history, both in football, with two very poor...
Leave a Reply