Janus Van Kasteren feels the role of the leader. The Dutchman, after easily winning the prologue yesterday, also wanted to dominate the first stage of the 46th edition of the Dakar which is held in Saudi Arabia. Last year's winner led from start to finish on the stage from Alula which takes the 47 trucks to Al Henakiyah. The program included a 414 km special which the race director, David Castera, neutralized at km 281 due to the delay with which the road bison started the timed section, after the problems that had emerged with the cars.

The Iveco Powerstar of the Boss Machinery team De Rooy FPT #600 closed the distance in 3.00'18”, wanting to immediately take the reins of the marathon, although Janus is not yet in one hundred percent physical shape due to the effects of an accident in which he had caused problems with an arm and a rib. Van Kasteren, therefore, could have started the race with a calmer pace and, instead, he decided to show everyone that he must be the point of reference.

Behind the orange there was a battle demonstrating that the values ​​are very balanced, at least in this initial phase in which the means are still very fresh. It should not be surprising if a theoretical outsider like Gert Huzink took the place of honor in the special. The Dutchman surprised with the Renault C460 Hybrid: “We have a very competitive vehicle – said Gert – this is demonstrated by the fact that we won the last stage in Morocco. The Jongbloed Dakar Team has the ambition of aiming for the Dakar podium with the first hybrid truck of the raid. And the rush from seventh place in the prologue to second place overall today shows that they will also have to deal with Gert.

The news of the day, in fact, is that there are four different brands in the first four places in the day's ranking, a sign that the average technical level has risen and the game, at least on paper, does not seem open to an Iveco solo. In third place is Jaroslav Valtr's Tatra Phoenix, 7'02″ behind the leader, but capable of staying authoritatively ahead of Ales Loprais. The Czech finished 47” behind his compatriot from the Buggyra ZM Racing team, but had some trouble along the way after he seemed to be the real challenger to Van Kasteren, like yesterday in the prologue.

The gaps for the moment are minimal and not at all indicative, but the aspect that deserves to be highlighted is that the first brand to repeat in the Top 10 is Tatra which places Vaidotas Paskevicius in fifth place with the Jamas of the Fesh team Fesh SV Technika. The Lithuanian remains close to the group with a gap of 8'34” and precedes the young Mitchel Van der Brink in difficulty in the final with the Iveco Powerstar of Eurol Rallysport. The ten minutes taken in the ranking should not be frightening, as much as the problems that slowed down the action of the youngest winner of a stage of the Dakar and who today did not go beyond an honorable sixth place.

The “cub” Van der Brink was marked on sight by Michiel Becx, top driver of the Becx Competition De Rooy FPT, who took on the role of Van Kasteren's squire. Martin Macik was added to the Powerstar train with the Italian MM Technology truck. The Czech is using his wealth of experience: usually very fast, he decided to adopt an initial cautious tactic to evaluate the potential of his opponents and not put his vehicle to the test, often held up by reliability problems.

Closing out the Top 10 are De Baar's Tatra and De Groot's Iveco. It is important to highlight the majestic performance of Bellini-Gotti-Arnoletti who gained two positions, reaching 12th place with the second Powerstar of MM Technology.

All eyes were also on Anja Van Loon 17th overall with the first entirely female crew in the truck category. The beautiful Dutch girl is making her Dakar debut with the Iveco of the Ladies Team De Rooy FPT.

Dakar 2024 – General classification Trucks

Stage 1: Alula – Al Henakiyah

Special: 281 km (shortened); Transfer: 260 Total: 541 km