He fulfilled his dream: Martin Macik won the 46th edition of the Dakar reserved for trucks. The 34 year old Czech, after last year's second place behind his friend Janus Van Kasteren, managed to win on his 12th participation in the most grueling raid in the world.

The feat was achieved with the Iveco Powerstar prepared by his team, MM Technology: the two M's express the two Martin Maciks, father and son, who are partners in this adventure.

Martin Sr opened the family participation in the Dakar in 2003, then leaving the baton to his son Jr who entered into action ten years later as co-driver for Vlastimil Vildman, before deciding to drive after two editions as co-driver. MM Technology is a structure that has grown a lot in recent years, ensuring very advanced preparation of the Italian truck: the “Cenda”, as Iveco was nicknamed, was unquestionably the most competitive and Martin in the past has paid for the enthusiasm in always wanting to go all out, taking the yellow bison of the road to the limit of reliability.

Macik's approach this year was more considered: he let Janus Van Kasteren unleash himself in the early stages with the Powerstar of the Boss Machinery team De Rooy FPT, and then took the reins of the race in the 48 Hours Stage which reshaped the ranking general. Martin attacked hard for two more stages after the rest day, in which the vehicle was completely raised, and then played like a cat with mice, controlling the race and leaving room first for Gerd Huzinz's hybrid Renault and then for the Prague of Ales Loprais who won three stages in total.

This time Martin listened to the advice of his trusty 'Frank' Tomasek, who, together with the mechanic David Svanda, has formed the crew over the last five years: the Czech's maturation is also the result of the work of the co-pilot, who is very skilled in the most difficult sections of navigation.

This Dakar, without the Kamaz for the second time due to the FIA ​​embargo on Russian workers, was characterized by the clear supremacy of Iveco which won eight of the 12 stages and the prologue. It is curious to note that Macik hit three specials (like Loprais), while Van Kasteren was the only one to score a four of a kind. The Italian company brought eight Powerstars into the Top 10, proving that it is definitely the vehicle to beat.

On the basis of all these data, the feat that another Czech crew managed to achieve becomes evident: Ales Loprais was alone fighting with the Praga V4S DKR against the Powerstar, which, although the expression of different and competing teams , they often lent each other a hand in times of difficulty.

Ales, therefore, was the author of an amazing performance because he was the only one who tried to put a spoke in Macik's wheels: Loprais never gave up and until the end he tried to increase the pace of the race, in the hope of leading Martin to make a mistake, but his compatriot didn't take the bait because he was able to defend the hour's lead which protected him from any left-handed shot. The podium is completed by Mitchel Van den Brink, the young Dutchman from Eurol Rallysport.

More was expected from the 21-year-old orange who alternated stages in the attack with days full of difficulties (he also restarted from a rollover): Mitchel only ended with a success in the special which does not do him credit for the commitment he put into the two Arab weeks.

Van Kasteren paid for the troubles in the 48 Hours which ruined the first few days dominated with what seemed to be a clear superiority. Claudio Bellina's performance with the Italtrans Iveco managed by MM Technology was also very positive: the Italian crew achieved an eighth place which is credit to the feat that the Italian crew achieved.

Dakar 2024 – Final Truck ranking

Stage 12: Yanbu – Yanbu

Special: 175 km; Transfer: 153; Total: 328 km