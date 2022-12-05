Toyota Gazoo Racing is ready for the Dakar 2023. This morning the official team of the Japanese manufacturer unveiled its driver line up to attack the most famous rally raid in the world which will start on December 31st in the Middle East.

It will be a three pronged attack once again. Toyota certainly could not show up at the start of the Dakar 2023 without the defending champion: Nasser Al-Attiyah. The Qatari, together with his co-driver Mathieu Baumel, will be among the big favorites to win the event again at the wheel of the GR DKR Hilux T1+. The reigning champion crew will race with the number 200 on the sides.

“Winning the 2022 W2RC title was my first goal and I’m proud to say we achieved it. Furthermore, the car has improved steadily throughout the year and, with a final test in Namibia, I’m sure we’ve fine-tuned the best possible version of the GR DKR Hilux T1+. Now we just have to go racing in Saudi Arabia,” said Al-Attiyah.

This year, then, the Dakar will see Giniel De Villiers and Dennis Murphy (number 205 on the sides) return to racing. The South African crew had been forced to raise the white flag last year due to the COVID contracted by De Villiers just before the start of the Dakar 2022. This year, however, they will regularly replace him and be ready to help Al-Attiyah if if needed.

“This year has offered difficult challenges, especially in terms of SARRC. Having said that, we managed to win the 2022 title and therefore we have grown considerably as a team,” said De Villiers. “The car has also lived up to our personal growth and we are thrilled to be returning to the Dakar Rally in January. Winning the SARRC title confirmed our belief that we are in contention for overall victory in January, and we look forward to Now let the race begin.”

Henk Lategan was confirmed on the third Hilux together with Brett Cummings (recognizable by race number 217). Toyota’s talent will have the opportunity to continue in his learning curve and be the loose cannon of the Dakar 2023. In the last 2 editions Lategan has already shown that he can aim for stage victories, but his growth will focus on the long term , or rather become more and more effective during the two weeks of competition that will make up the edition of the rally raid that will start at the end of 2022.

“Dakar 2022 offered a steep learning curve, and I’m satisfied with our experience earlier this year. Now it’s time to take on the challenge again, but this year we are much more experienced and the GR DKR Hilux T1+ is better than ever. Let’s go to Saudi Arabia!”

Dakar 2023: a further improved GR DKR Hilux T1+

For the 2023 season, the FIA ​​has refined the criteria aimed at balancing the performance between the T1+ Class vehicles and their T1U (Ultimate) Class counterparts. The main goal of the updated rules is to bring the performance between classes even closer together, making the competition even tougher.

For example, both Class T1+ and Class T1U cars have had their peak power reduced by 30 kW. The power curves have been adjusted to make the change proportional and the altitude compensation for the turbocharged T1+ cars has been eliminated.

For the 2023 edition of the Dakar, Toyota has further updated its Hilux to make it not only more performing, but also more reliable, considering the nature of not only the most famous, but also the toughest rally raid in the world.

Improvements were made to the differentials, suspension and wishbones. These have been reinforced. Important news also regarding the transmission and the shifting method.

Software updates could not be missing, developed to accept the racing fuels introduced to guarantee the car’s compliance with the Balance of Performance requirements established by the FIA.

Alain Dujardyn, Toyota Gazoo Racing W2RC team principal, said: “This year has been fantastic for us. We started by winning the 2022 Dakar, before adding the inaugural W2RC title to our list of achievements. Giniel also won the SARRC this year, and I would like to thank all three of our crews for their respective achievements in both W2RC and SARRC They have constantly pushed the limits to improve, and the technical mind of Glyn Hall has worked tirelessly to continually improve our car racing, making it even better in view of the Dakar 2023″.

Glyn Hall, Toyota Gazoo Racing Dakar and SARRC team principal and technical director, added: “Dakar 2023 is just around the corner and we are thrilled to take on the toughest motor race in the world with a three-car team in January. worked hard to perfect our GR DKR Hilux T1+ over the year and we are confident we are well prepared to face the rigors of the race, as well as the competition.”