Comfort, resistance and perfection are what you look for in every type of competition, and when it comes to the toughest race in the world, you have to study the products to use down to the millimeter. This is why the vast majority of participants opt for the line from Sparco, an Italian company based in Volpiano, which created the Seat Circuit, a carbon fiber seat that guarantees everything you are looking for.

The Turin company developed the seat in collaboration with the best teams in the world, offering maximum comfort, control and protection, fundamental in any type of race. The drivers also notice it, and the five-time winner of the Dakar Rally and two-time winner of the World Rally-Raid Championship, Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah, can confirm it.

“The seat is made exactly to my body, so it's much more comfortable, I'm very happy to be able to make these adjustments with the tool I sit on,” explained the rally legend to Motorsport.com, ” It's made of carbon fiber, it's very special and also expensive, one of the best seats I've ever had.”

Being made with a material that is as resistant as it is light, everyone notices it in the weight, which is very important to obtain those tenths of a second that could give victory. Furthermore, the seat features an anti-slip fabric on the shoulders and support for greater comfort while driving, and also features key points such as a shock absorption system to help the Seat Circuit become the product par excellence in the world of rallying and on the road.

Another driver who has had the opportunity to know firsthand the quality of Sparco products with this seat is a highly experienced driver like Gerard Farrés, who, although he has not yet managed to win any Touareg trophy, is one of the references in light vehicles o SSV: “This year we are racing with Sparco, especially with the seats, and both Diego and I [Ortega, il suo copilota] We get along very, very well.”

“The part of the seat dedicated to the head ensures that, in the event of strong impacts, it does not move much. Furthermore, the seat, being made of carbon fibre, weighs very little, and this is very important”, explained the Spaniard, who faces long stages inside his car and notices the leap in quality with the Italian brand.

“When there are so many kilometres, an average of 600 per day, with impacts, sometimes jumping five meter dunes, then the (Sparco) seats have a lot of importance. It's the first year we've used them, I'm sure they will be excellent for us, I feel comfortable and, above all, safe. They have both characteristics.”

When riders of the caliber of the five-time Dakar Rally winner rely on a saddle like Sparco's to achieve their ambitious goals, there's a reason. The Turin company is one of the leaders in the sector, both on and off the track.