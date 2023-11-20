The 46th edition of the Dakar will begin on January 5, with a route entirely in Saudi Arabia.

It will be the fifth time that the event will be held in the Arab country and it promises to be the most challenging so far, with a total of twelve special stages plus the Prologue which will open the action.

New this year is the 48-hour challenge in what will be a 584 kilometer timed marathon. A peculiarity is that the competitors will leave in the morning, stop in the evening and continue the march the following day.

In this stage, the pilots will have to stop at the bivouac that they will encounter after the stroke of 4.00 pm local time, before leaving again at 7.00 am the following morning.

The total distance of the Dakar 2024 is 7,891 kilometers, of which 4,727 are under the pressure of the stopwatch. Al-Ula will host the Prologue which will serve to dictate the starting order, so those 27 kilometers will be fundamental to face a first week that rally director David Castera has defined as “very tough”.

The first of the special stages will take riders from the starting town to Al Henakiyah, before heading towards Al Duwadimi. However, complications will continue in the section that connects this city to the next Al Salamiya bivouac.

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool Lucas Moraes, Toyota Gazoo Racing

From there, the competitors will leave for Al-Hofuf, in a stage a little shorter than the others, but with many kilometers of transfer, and for the next stage of Shubaytah. Once these first five stages are completed, it will be time for the 48-hour challenge.

Riyadh will be the place to recharge your batteries ahead of the second week, which will start strong with a long journey to, once again, Al Duwadimi, then continue on to Ha’il and return to the starting point in Al-Ula. From there, drivers will have to complete one more lap before reaching their final destination in Yanbu.

On January 19, after a final 175 kilometer stage that winds around the coastal city, the finish line will be crossed and the winner of the Touareg Trophy will be crowned.

In total, 778 competitors, including drivers and teams, will battle on 137 motorcycles, 153 cars of all categories, 46 trucks, 10 quads, 80 classic vehicles and 10 Dakar Future vehicles.