The sixth stage of the Dakar 2024 will consist of the famous 48-hour stage, in which the riders will be forced to sleep in the desert in one of the seven rest areas distributed over the over 600 kilometers of the timed section. During the night meeting in the bivouac that the race director, David Castera, holds every day, it was explained how it works and revealed what the competitors will have in each improvised bivouac.

The idea is that they will be alone in the Empty Quarter, without the possibility of knowing the times of their opponents or the position they are in, and after two days behind the wheel or in the saddle, they will arrive back in Shubaytah after completing a ring, before traveling by plane to Riyadh to continue the race in Saudi Arabia after the rest day. The head of the Dakar took to the stage where, with the help of one of his team members, he showed the elements that the riders will have at their disposal.

In order to “rest”, if they succeed, each of the race participants will have a sleeping bag and a tent, in which they will spend the night. One of the most surprising things is that they will not have any type of mattress or mat to protect them from the cold or the hardness of the desert sand, nor any other type of comfort, such as a bath or shower.

As for food, the Frenchman decided to offer a military ration rented from a supplier, which includes two boxes of food, pasta with tomato and rice with vegetables and chicken, sweet and savory biscuits, isotonic drink powder, sachet of soup , sugar, aluminum, a plastic bag to contain all the waste and some sort of military tool to light a fire to heat the food.

Runners will also be able to benefit from up to six liters of water, with one-litre bottles and the option to refill them at refueling areas so they don't get dehydrated during the hundreds and hundreds of kilometers ahead.