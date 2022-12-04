The Dakar is considered to be the toughest rally in the world, with drivers navigating tough conditions for thousands of kilometers through a trap-filled desert in Saudi Arabia. The fourth edition since the race moved to this location will start on December 31st and, after two weeks of competition, the winner of the different categories will be known upon arrival in Dammam on January 15th.

For this reason it is interesting to learn more about the Saudi event that will kick off on the shores of the Red Sea, and we will start with the most basic thing, the number of kilometers. This classic, which opens the 2023 season calendar, provides for a total of 4.706 timed km, added to the connecting sections, they rise to 8.549 km on dunes and unexplored areas, divided into 14 stages.

There will be 820 competitors who will start on New Year’s Eve, divided between 632 competitors from the Dakar, including co-drivers from the car and truck categories, and 188 from the Dakar Classic, a category that involves the use of historic vehicles on a different route ( 3,350 timed km and a total of 6,542 km).

The vast majority will come from France, 194 riders, followed by the Spaniards with 119 representatives, and 90 from the Netherlands, who round off the curious podium of nationalities. Even if they will not be just three, but members from as many as 68 different territories will participate in the Dakar.

The breakdown is between 124 motorbikes, 73 cars, 56 trucks, 47 T3 and 46 T4 vehicles, as well as 19 quads, 76 classic cars and 13 older trucks. Among them will be 150 rookies making their debut in the toughest race there is, with 131 ‘Legends’, and the best news comes from female participation, which continues to grow with 54 women, and also five all-female crews.

The most curious data of the Dakar 2023:

Total number of kilometres: 8,549 km, 4,706 km of which are timed.

Total number of stages: 14

Total number of participants: 632

Total number of participants in the Dakar Classic: 188

Total number of motorbike participants: 124

Total number of participants by car: 73

Total number of participants in trucks: 56

Total number of participants in T3: 47

Total number of participants in T4: 46

Country with most participants: France (194)

Total number of women: 54 (20 in the Dakar Classic