Accident for Internò on the dunes of the third stage. Helped on the spot by the race director Castera. Then the Spaniard apologized and offered the necessary spare parts for repairs
Misadventure for Tiziano Internò in the Dakar 2022. The bike of the Brescia rider with brand The Gazzetta della Sport during the third stage she suffered a race accident: she was hit by Nani Roma’s car. Fortunately, only material damage, a prolonged stop, tangible solidarity and a lot of night work.
what happened
–
During the fraction with start and finish in Al Qaisumah, with 255 km of special stages, Internò was proceeding with his Husqvarna on the dunes. In the meantime, Rome arrived aboard his Hunter T1 + buggy which, due to the strongly undulating terrain, did not see the motorcyclist. Internò managed to throw himself off the bike before the vehicle was hit by the Spaniard’s four-wheeler. Unharmed, the Italian rider found the damage on his Husqvarna. The most serious, at that moment, was the breakage of the accelerator cable. However, help has come from heaven. David Castera, race director, in a helicopter flight over the area, got out and managed to fix the accelerator of the bike by fixing a ring at the end of the control, thus allowing Internò to restart after an hour of stop and finish the stage.
apologies and spare parts
–
Another positive surprise once you arrive at the bivouac. Nani Roma not only apologized to the motorcyclist for the involuntary accident but offered him concrete support by providing him with the spare parts he needed. A large list, from the exhaust terminal to the turret with the navigation instruments, passing through the accelerator cable and the rear tank. A lot of night work to fix the bike in order to be at the start of the fourth stage.
January 4, 2022 (change January 4, 2022 | 22:26)
