what happened

During the fraction with start and finish in Al Qaisumah, with 255 km of special stages, Internò was proceeding with his Husqvarna on the dunes. In the meantime, Rome arrived aboard his Hunter T1 + buggy which, due to the strongly undulating terrain, did not see the motorcyclist. Internò managed to throw himself off the bike before the vehicle was hit by the Spaniard’s four-wheeler. Unharmed, the Italian rider found the damage on his Husqvarna. The most serious, at that moment, was the breakage of the accelerator cable. However, help has come from heaven. David Castera, race director, in a helicopter flight over the area, got out and managed to fix the accelerator of the bike by fixing a ring at the end of the control, thus allowing Internò to restart after an hour of stop and finish the stage.