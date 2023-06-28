The Dakar is considered the toughest event any rider and brand can enter, so winning it automatically elevates you to Olympus. That’s why everyone wants to do the best they can, but since the last edition there has been a controversial issue involving the FIA ​​and having to do with Audi.

This is the amount of power that a car can generate in a race and, after a change in the International Federation’s regulations, the German manufacturer, which includes Carlos Sainz among its ranks, will have a power of 286 kW (389 HP) for a car hybrid propulsion.

This is because it falls into the T1U category, and translates into 20 kW (27 horsepower) more than what is allowed after some stages following the modification of the Dakar 2023 regulations, and 23 kW (32 hp) more than the model with which they had started the event.

That’s because the governing body believes the German manufacturer is at a disadvantage compared to the T1+ cars that have claimed glory in Saudi Arabia, such as Toyota, which won with Nasser Al Attiyah, or the Bahrain Raid Xtreme’s Hunter Prodrive in which Sebastien Loeb broke all kinds of consecutive stage win records.

However, this is not the only revision of the regulation, as the minimum weight for petrol vehicles has been increased by ten kilos from 2,000 to 2,010 kg, while diesel vehicles will now weigh 2,050 kg instead of 2,040 kg.

For Audi, however, this remains unchanged at 2,100 kg, which caused much discussion even before the start of the last Dakar, even if the Germans wanted to demonstrate that they can withstand the challenge even with a greater weight than expected.

All of this will go into effect starting next year, i.e. January 1, 2024, just days before the toughest race in the world kicks off in Saudi Arabia for the sixth time in a row, while for the current World Championship season Rally-Raid will remain as it is.