Foreign Minister Le Drian after the first investigations into the explosion of the Sodicars Team vehicle: “We have alerted the Saudis, opened an investigation and sent investigators. It would be better to stop but the organizers have increased the precautions ”

by our correspondent Paolo Ianieri

Enhanced security – Immediately the organizers of the Aso had issued an alert statement, also announcing that they had strengthened security. But now Le Drian openly admits the hypothesis of terrorism. “We made it known very quickly – he said – and we told the organizers and Saudi officials that we must be very transparent about what just happened, because there were suppositions that it could be a terrorist act”.

Attorney alerted – “There have already been terrorist acts in Saudi Arabia against French interests – continued Le Drian – it was important to protect our fellow citizens, warn, prevent and demand maximum transparency, so the national anti-terrorism prosecutor was alerted, and now we are facing this situation: there may have been a terrorist attack against the Dakar ”.

An investigation opened – The minister confirmed that “the national anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation and has the means to prosecute” with the French investigators who will go here to Arabia. “You have to be very vigilant. We thought it might be worth giving up on this sporting event. The organizers have decided to continue. At least they have put in place sufficient and strengthened protection mechanisms ”.

January 7, 2022 (change January 7, 2022 | 11:54 am)

