At the Dakar bivouac mid-afternoon, the organizers confirmed that the route of the toughest race in the world had been altered due to heavy rains in Saudi Arabia. This means that legs 6 and 7 of the Middle Eastern event will be different due to the weather conditions.
As indicated by ASO in a special statement sent to the journalists present at the bivouac
