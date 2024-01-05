The first stage of the 2024 Dakar was the Prologue, a 27 kilometer course in which the riders suffered more than expected, although many others wanted to strategize to get a better starting position for the first stage. As a result, we saw plenty of big names at the bottom of the table, but there was also a tense moment when Nani Roma and Giniel de Villiers crossed head-on and nearly collided.

The Ford Catalan finished 17th at the end of the stage, and tried to downplay the significance of what could have been a serious accident had he collided with the Toyota Hilux. Luckily for him, however, nothing more than a scare happened.

“We had a little scare because de Villiers, I don't know what he did, but he went back and we almost collided head-on,” the Figeroles driver explained to the media at the Al-Ula bivouac. “I told him to go back off track and he apologised, but other than that, it went very well: we had a good starting position, which is what we wanted.”

Even though it wasn't a serious problem for the Spaniard, he is looking forward to returning to the toughest race in the world with a new project like the one with M-Sport and Ford. However, Nani Roma is not expected to fight for overall victory in the car category because his car will be developed more long-term, especially with a view to 2025.