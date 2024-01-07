After a tough special test with some important retirements, such as that of Tosha Schareina, the riders of the motorcycle category ventured into the second stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally, with 463 timed kilometers to cover. However, shortly after the start, there was more bad news: Lorenzo Santolino was forced to end his participation in the toughest race on the planet.

The rider from Salamanca stopped at km 17 due to a mechanical problem with his Sherco and, after all the attempts to repair it and get it going again, he had to say goodbye. The Spaniard had to go to the rescue helicopter, distraught because he knew it was the end of his sixth participation in the Saudi race.

This after a good first day, in which Lorenzo Santolino managed to reach seventh place in the standings with his bike, which he has worked on all year to get to battle with the most competitive riders in the Dakar. However, with the breakdown of his vehicle, he will have to return home, albeit with the pleasure of knowing that he is among the fastest in the bivouac.

“The Dakar is over for me,” said the rider from Salamanca. “Around km 15 I had a technical problem and I couldn't fix it. I waited for assistance from the organisation, the helicopter picked me up and I'm waiting to return to the next bivouac. It's a shame because I think it was a good year, the level of the bike is good and I was in good physical condition and with experience.”

“I took it calmly knowing that the Dakar was long and even so we were well placed”, explained Lorenzo Santolino after retiring. “It's a shame that I wasn't able to take advantage of it to get a good result for myself and for the team, which deserved it for all the work and commitment put in to get here. I'm a bit surprised, I'm not sure what happened. I'd like to thank all those who always support me, the sponsors, the family and the team”, he concluded.