During the second stage of the 2024 Dakar, Carles Falcón suffered a serious accident in the motorcycle category; organizers said the rider was immediately taken to hospital after a teammate alerted doctors.

“The Spaniard Carles Falcón fell at kilometer 448 of today's special stage, at 3.52pm local time (1.52pm Italian time),” the organizers declared in the statement released on the incident. “Immediately alerted by a rider following, the organizers sent a medical helicopter, which treated the injured rider, who was in a serious condition. Falcon was transported by helicopter to Al Duwadimi hospital. A full report will be available in the next few hours.” .

For the Catalan driver it was the second participation in the toughest race in the world, given that in the 2022 edition he ranked 68th in the general classification and 16th in the “Original by Motul” category, a category in which the riders are alone faced with danger and must repair their vehicles.

Furthermore, the Spaniard would have liked to complete the race with a very special person: “My teammate Isaac Feliu suffered a serious accident on stage 9 and now we are coming back together to finish what we couldn't do two years ago. We are very prepare yourself mentally after the experience of 2022”, he said before the start.

A few hours after the accident, the team did not have much information about what happened, but said that Falcón's condition was stable, but not too serious.