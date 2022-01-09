Daniel Sanders the Dakar 2022 will not continue, after a fall along the 209 km link that led from Riyadh to the start of the special of the seventh stage, which will lead to Ad Dawadimi. The GasGas rider was third overall in the motorcycle category, 5’35 “behind the leader, his teammate Sam Sunderland.

The young Australian was supposed to start the stage at 7:40 local time on Sunday morning, but he wasn’t even able to make it to the start checkpoint. The Australian did not see a step on the road and fell badly, resulting in an injury.

After being treated on the spot, he was taken to the hospital, where tests are being carried out to understand the extent of the injury. However, the Australian experienced severe pain in his left arm.

Read also:

Sanders was one of the main favorites for the final victory in the motorcycle class, having already won three stages in the first week of the race (including the Prologue), after the great debut of which he had become the protagonist in 2021, finishing fourth.

The KTM group therefore remains without another important resource in the hunt for the final victory of the Dakar, a couple of days after the retirement of Skyler Howes dell’Husqvarna, also a victim of a fall in the fifth stage.