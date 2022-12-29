The taste of the first time is always special. The Dakar leaves no one indifferent, from the atmosphere of the bivouac to the first night in the tent, as well as the first shakedown of the motorbike in the dunes of the Saudi desert 50 km from the bivouac.
For Alex Salvini everything is wonderful news. The former cross rider, as well as 2013 E2 Enduro World Champion and multiple Italian champion, is already enjoying his debut on the … Continue reading
#Dakar #Salvini #find #drives #pay #risk #life
Farewell to the king of football: this is how Pelé is fired in the world
Welcome You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile. The verification email will be sent...
Leave a Reply