by VALERIO BARRETTA

Dakar, the day of Sainz sr.

January 19, 2024 marks another step in history for Carlos Sainz sr. The two-time WRC world champion in fact closed the Dakar triumphantly, obtaining the fourth success in the toughest rally-raid on the planet. And now, limiting the roll of honor to those who won among the cars, the Spaniard climbed onto the all-time podium of the Desert Marathon, reaching Ari Vatanen and remaining behind only Nasser Al-Attiyah and Monsieur Dakar Stephane Peterhansel.

A result resulting from a successful bet, that of Audi. The house of the four circles also wrote history with its RS Q e-tron: it is its first ever success in the Dakar and it is also the first final victory of a car with hybrid propulsion in the prestigious event. It took courage to undertake this challenge: Sainz had it and his son – a Ferrari driver – remarked on it.

Sainz's tweet jr.

This is the comment of Smooth Operator to his father's triumph.

This pride turns to the highest @CSainz_oficial!

Ganar a @dakar It's not easy, but winning 4 is absolutely perfect! As we are to your elder, we know the sacrifice of repeating every black day and being a veteran 😜. Do the work all one year less… pic.twitter.com/hiymanZkxl — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) January 19, 2024

“I'm proud to see you at the top of the leaderboard again. Winning a Dakar is not easy, but winning four is absolute legends! Those of us around you know what a sacrifice it is to repeat this challenge every January and even more so to be a senior“, wrote the Ferrari driver in an affectionate tone. “Putting an entire year's work on the line in less than 15 days is brave and you have proven to be the bravest of all. We love you dad“.