Carlos Sainz made history by taking his fourth Dakar victory in the 2024 edition, and he did so in an apotheosis, with his entire family watching him cross the finish line after completing the final stage of the toughest race of the world. The Spaniard managed to beat all his rivals to win the Touareg trophy, which tasted like glory after …Continue reading

#Dakar #Sainz #tough #race #won #manufacturers #pride