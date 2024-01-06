Dakar, back and forth between Sainz and Al-Attiyah

After yesterday's disastrous prologue, Carlos Sainz he said it: “The Dakar is still long, there is plenty of time to recover“. The Spaniard's experience was right, as the three-time winner of the Dakar recovered from the rear and moved upstream to reach second place in the stage and therefore begin the Desert Marathon with a delay of 1'44″ from Guillaume de Mevius.

Sainz's words

Sainz's position could have been even better, if the Audi driver hadn't encountered some punctures on his way, which slowed him down quite a bit: “I had a puncture on three different occasions, I think I lost between 15 and 20 minutes“Sainz told the media.

The words of Al-Attiyah

The hypothesis was contested by the reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah, 22nd today with a gap of over 25 minutes: “It's not true, it's impossible. If she had had three punctures, she would still be there spinning. We know who got a puncture and who didn't. It doesn't matter if he got a puncture or not, tomorrow there is another long stage, and we are still at the start of this competition. There is still a lot of work to do and Sainz did a great job, having no problems“.