Carlos Sainz’s Dakar went bad again on Thursday, in the first of the two rings around Riyahd, valid as the fifth stage of the 44th edition of the rally. After being in the first three in four of the race days so far, the Spaniard and his co-driver Lucas Cruz stopped at kilometer 195 of the fifth special stage.

The two-time world rally champion stopped after battling for the top 5 in the first two sections of the test, which involved navigating sandy tracks with rocks hidden within valleys and small winding canyons.

After hitting an obstacle, the Audi RS Q e-tron broke a shock absorber, just like teammate Stephane Peterhansel did on Wednesday.

The Spaniard had to wait for the help of the Frenchman, who started 19th this morning, 39 minutes after him, and who was leading in the last part of the special. The four crew members managed to remove one of the Frenchman’s shock absorbers and put it back on the Spaniard’s # 202 car.

Sainz and Cruz then resumed their march, passing at km 199 with a delay of one hour and three minutes against the stage leader Henk Lategan.