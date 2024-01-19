Carlos Sainz's victory at the 2024 Dakar was completed by the visit of his entire family to the finish line itself: his son Carlos Sainz and wife Reyes witnessed the proclamation of the four-time winner of the toughest race in the world.

The Ferrari driver was as excited as his father and when Motorsport.com asked him if it was a source of pride to see the family's eldest son there, he replied: “2024 has started well and now we have to continue like this for the Sainz family.”

“You can't imagine the pride of a father, of a husband, of everything. Here are all his best friends, not just me, and there are all the people who love him and encourage him all the time,” he added to the media present in Saudi Arabia. “It was a very long Dakar, a very hard Dakar with all types of terrain, all types of stages, some new ones like the 48 hour stage, the marathon that was there [dura]”.

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport Winner #204 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Carlos Sainz Sr., Lucas Cruz

“There was everything, e.g [Carlos Sainz Sr.] he was able to overcome everything. Even in the key stages he gave his best, and this shows that he arrived very well prepared, very motivated and they hit the mark”, said the youngest of the Madrilenians after hugging his father as he got off the RS Q e-tron in the Dakar Rally .

Furthermore, winning this race with such a new and special concept as that of the Germans was not easy, as Carlos Sainz Jr acknowledged: “It was a very ambitious project for Audi, but the third time was the good one. They hit the mark, both Audi and him had a perfect Dakar and I think they deserve it because they had an impressive race from day one.”

“I asked him not to run every day because in the end the Dakar is an endurance race and he likes to run a lot. He had to run a lot to win, but he was smarter than anyone else and managed the race as only he knows how do,” the son said.

“The Dakar was perfect, he did the smartest Dakar I've ever seen him do in my life. He handled it perfectly and showed that he also has experience,” concluded the Ferrari Formula 1 driver.