After Peterhansel, Ekstrom also abandoned his dreams of glory

The nightmare suspensions materialized again at Audi in yesterday's very tough stage which opened the second and final week of the 46th edition of the raid. Mattias Ekstrom, who was second in the general classification, had to stop at km 47 and wait for 'help' which arrived first from teammate Stephane Peterhansel, who was already out of the running as regards the chase for the final victory.

Ekstrom and Peterhansel from today onwards will be the leader's 'guardian angels' more than ever Carlos Sainz which was defined by the Spanish newspaper AS 'the survivor' as the last representative of the Quattro Cerchi house to be able to aspire to final success. The three-time Dakar winner lost ground yesterday to Sebastien Loeb, but is still in control of the situation with a 19-minute margin, a considerable advantage which allows the Spaniard to be able to manage different situations without the need to push hard to any cost.

“We faced one of the most difficult stageswith different navigation difficulties and lots of rocks to face in the final part – Sainz's words published on his social channels – it wasn't a perfect day and a puncture cost us a few minutes, but we managed to overcome all these unexpected events. Tomorrow (Today, ed) it will go better“. Today Loeb will once again attack his former teammate in the WRC at the time of Citroen, the aim is to recover minutes in each stage in the hope of being able to aspire to a head-to-head finish.