It is a great celebration at the Dakar for Audi which in the third stage wins the victory with El Matador Carlos Sainz and the long-time navigator Lucas Cruz. In the most remote corner of the bivouac, perhaps hidden from most people for reasons of confidentiality, eighty people applauded the arrival of the Spanish duo’s RS Q e-tron, closely followed by Stephane Peterhansel, third, with Ekstrom fifth.

They also rejoice in Ingolstadt. Before the start, no one would have imagined such a triumph.

Victory number 40 for Sainz senior, compliments came via tweet and by telephone also from his Ferrari son: “For Carlos Sainz stage victory in Dakar number 40, but the first in history with an electric car. I know this is special to him. A great and hard work behind the scenes. Congratulations!”.

“We are always in contact with Carlos. He is my first fan and vice versa ”, finally comments satisfied the Spaniard who answers questions from the press after a hot shower.

“It’s unbelievably cold, I don’t know how motorcyclists do it!”.

How does it feel to have written such an important page of the new era of rally raids?

“Very happy. The first thought went to all the people who worked on the project. It is very exciting, we have been working for 12 months to complete this car in record time and see it racing. Two months ago I never thought I’d be here today to celebrate a stage victory ”.

Does today’s success have a special flavor?

“It’s a special day because the first time always has a particular flavor. Especially after what happened on the first day. It is a historic result and I am happy to have given my contribution ”.

What made the difference?

“Success is the result of everyone’s effort. Emotionally, the welcome I received at the bivouac touched me a lot “.

With the results of stage two and today’s one, can we already say that the RS Q E-tron is already a very competitive car?

“Sure, you can’t win a stage of the Dakar without a car to do it. Today we succeeded and we hope to continue like this and recover positions “.

How was the stage and how does Audi make the difference?

“Surely having the power always available, not having to change gears helps us, then being 200 kilos over the maximum weight makes the car not easy to drive”.

# 202 Team Audi Sport Audi: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

How was the stage today?

“Very quick with dunes. The rain made the job easier. The ground was more compact and we left deep furrows ”.

How much does the result of the first test still hurt?

“It’s a shame. For us there are no doubts. There was an error in the road book. I was not the only one to lose, eighty percent of the competitors were wrong. It is disappointing. But I don’t want this controversy to contaminate today’s beautiful victory. Considering in fact that the organizers have not taken any measures in this regard “.

It was enough …

“In terms of classification, it was enough to finish the special at the previous waypoint, considering that this error deeply affects everyone’s result. And when you invest such an important budget …

Is today’s victory a response message?

“The only thing we can do is try to have fun, try to recover”.

# 202 Team Audi Sport Audi: Carlos Sainz Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Is Nasser Al-Attiyah’s sanction surprising because the black box on his Toyota Hilux was disconnected, an irregularity that could have cost him disqualification?

“I do not know. In my opinion, the error in the road book is more serious ”.

What is the atmosphere in the cockpit with Lucas Cruz?

“Good. Super happy especially for the team. We always give our best. It’s a shame when things happen that don’t depend on you ”.

There is new energy in the Dakar …

“We have been working on this project for a year. When there are such important investments, the race cannot depend on a couple of mistakes in the road book ”.

What changes this victory in the approach to the race?

“We are even more motivated to keep racing, and to win. We want to turn the page, leave controversy aside and recover positions “.

Warrior spirit, Carlos Sainz does not give up also because the race is still open.