The House of the Four Rings presented the program at the Carlos Sainz Karting in Las Rozas, Madrid, before the Spaniard and his co-driver Lucas Cruz set off on their 11th rally raid together.

The RS Q e-tron E2 is an evolution of the car that Sainz drove in 2022 achieving two stage victories, but being unable to fight for overall success due to problems with … Continue reading

#Dakar #Sainz #Audi #brave #etron