E.s rained during the night. And the paths of the gravel works at the gates of Bad Homburg are muddy. On the right edge of the runway, the Mitsubishi Pajero looks almost like a foreign body. He stands there fiery red and defiant on his thick off-road tires, while large gravel trucks and yellow shovel loaders roll past him, roaring and with smacking wheels. Perhaps it is also due to the cold, wet December weather that the Pajero of the type “MPR8 V60 T2 petrol” looks like it is from another world.

The environment it was built for more than 20 years ago is the desert. The fire-red mobile has learned a lot about this. The car ran around 40,000 kilometers, which is a lot for a racing car. But this pajero is a special one. Jutta Kleinschmidt won the Dakar Rally with him 20 years ago as the first woman and also the first German. He is now at Mitsubishi’s Germany headquarters in the Hessian city of Friedberg. Every now and then press spokesman Stefan Büttner picks him up from the hall to give the old iron a little exercise. Like recently. Careful, of course. Also because the rear shock absorbers had previously stopped working on an exit. Now you have to make do with only one element on each of the two rear wheels. In the racing version from 2001, the Pajero had three dampers and two springs on each rear wheel, and two at the front.