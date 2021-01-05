This Wednesday, January 6, the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally, the most demanding race in the world. It is the second time that the Dakar has as a stage Saudi Arabia and will be subject to strict security measures due to the coronavirus crisis.

Route: What is the profile and route of the fourth stage of the Dakar 2021?

The third stage to be held on January 6 will be between Wadi Ad-Dawasir-Riyadh, with 813 total km and 337 km of special. It is the longest stage of the Dakar with new traps at the crossroads of tracks that can mislead the navigation.

Timetable: What time does the fourth stage of the Dakar 2021 start?

The motorcycle category will begin the stage at 07:10 hours in Spain (always in peninsular time), while the car category will begin this fourth day at 09:15 hours.

Television: Where to watch the 2021 Dakar Rally?

Saudi Arabia repeats as the stage and hosts the 2021 edition of the Dakar Rally. Although the stages cannot be followed live on television, Teledeporte will issue a preview at 17:50 hours and a summary program with the analysis and summary of each day. The space will begin at 22:00 hours, directed by Marc Martí. Eurosport will offer a summary at 23:00 and Red Bull TV and Esport 3 they will carry out a special program for the toughest race in the world.

Internet: Where to follow the Dakar 2021 live online?

Through As.com they will be able to follow the best minute-by-minute broadcast and live online from 12 stages of the Dakar Rally that takes place in Saudi Arabia, as well as the best images and news from the toughest race in the world.