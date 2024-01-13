The Catalan motorist Carles Falcon has already been repatriated to Spain on a medical plane, although the pilot is still admitted to the ICU and in critical condition, the team reported on Friday night. TwinTrain Racing Team it's a statement.

The brand explained that the doctors will carry out “new tests as established by the protocol” in the coming days, although the hospital in which he is admitted is not exposed, nor if he is no longer in an induced coma, after the pilot suffered an accident. last Sunday that caused cerebral edema, a fracture in the C2 vertebra, in five ribs, in the left wrist and in the clavicle.

Medical part

Falcón, who was revived by the medical services of the Dakar tlosing your pulse in a fall during the second stage of the rally raid, He was admitted from the early hours of last Monday until this Friday in an induced coma in the Riyadh hospital, whose medical services authorized his transfer to Spain last Wednesday, which ended up taking place this Friday.

Carles Falcón is already in Spain. He has been transferred by medical plane and is awaiting new tests "according to protocol"

The Spaniard remains critical, due to edema in the head

In fact, at first he was going to undergo emergency surgery for the fracture in the C2 vertebra produced in the event, but the medical services postponed the operation last Monday since “the priority” at that time was to reduce the cerebral edema.

Falcon, from the category Original by Motul, He fell at kilometer 448 of the second stage special and, alerted by a pilot who was following the motorcyclist, the organizers sent a helicopter, whose medical service attended to the motorcyclist, who was seriously injured after falling with his head on the ground.

During the afternoon of that Sunday, tests were performed at a hospital in Ad Duwadimiwhich confirmed cerebral edema and the fracture of his C2 vertebra, in addition to the need to transfer him to a hospital in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.

His family and friends reiterated this Friday their gratitude for all the messages of support received and stated that they would continue to inform when there is news.

