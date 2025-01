The Lorenzo Santolino’s victory in the third stage of the 2025 Dakar Rally It was the first great joy for Spain in a fateful Touareg so far. With no options in cars, Cristina Gutiérrez and Nani Roma continue their journey through the Saudi desert while Santolino and Tosha Schareina chase the leaders on motorcycles in the fourth stage, which started at 5:50.

Placeholder mam module Dakar Rally 2025, live: last minute and results of Cristina Gutiérrez and Nani Roma in stage 4