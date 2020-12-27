The 2021 Dakar Rally will once again have Saudi Arabia as the stage, just as it happened in 2020 when the famous raid changed location and jumped from South America to the Saudi country. On this occasion, the tour changes completely the previous year, the special kilometers will be totally new and the number of fast tracks will be greatly limited, which will make this Dakar somewhat slower and less dangerous than the previous one, especially for two-wheelers.

Route and map

Something that does not change compared to the 2020 edition is that the Dakar will start and end in the city of Jeddah. It begins on January 2 with the prologue stage, an 11-kilometer loop of special: Jeddah-Jeddah. After twelve stages, with a rest day in between, after the sixth stage, the riders will cover a total of 4,778 kilometers of specials.

Stages

Prologue (Saturday, January 2)

Jeddah-Jeddah: 129 total km | 11 km of special

A start of only 11 kilometers of special to get closer to the raid. The order in which the drivers finish will define the start of the first stage.

Stage 1 (Sunday, January 3)

Jeddah-Bisha 623 total km | 277 km of special

This first stage will be developed entirely by tracks, the dangers will be the intersections that can cause the first navigation errors and the sections of stones.

Stage 2 (Monday, January 4)

Bisha-Wadi Ad-Dawasir 685 total km | 457 km of special

The day is divided into three parts. The first will be the premiere of the dunes, the second off-piste and the final with sandy tracks.

Stage 3 (Tuesday, January 5)

Wadi Ad-Dawasir-Wadi Ad-Dawasir 629 total km | 403 km of special

In this third stage, the rally enters the desert. There will be quite technical sections with dunes mixed with others of a higher speed.

Stage 4 (Wednesday, January 6)

Wadi Ad-Dawasir- Riyadh 813 km total | 337 km of special

It is the longest stage of the Dakar with new traps at the crossroads of tracks that can mislead the navigation.

Stage 5 (Thursday, January 7)

Riyadh-Buraydah 624 total km | 419 km of special

One of the toughest stages of the rally with a large number of kilometers with dunes and sections with quite a few rocks.

Stage 6 (Friday, January 8)

Buraydah-Ha’il 655 total km | 485 km of special

The stage prior to the rest day will be completely sand and, therefore, dunes.

Rest stage (Saturday, January 9)

Ha’il

Stage 7 (marathon) (Sunday, January 10)



Ha’il-Sakaka 737 km total | 471 km of special

The marathon stage starts. A mixture of mountains of sand with flat and stony stretches. Repairs will be allowed in a work park that only competitors will have access to.

Stage 8 (Monday, January 11)

Sakaka-Neom 709 total km | 375 km of special

Second part of the marathon stage and the sandy tracks will alternate with the stone tracks.

Stage 9 (Tuesday, January 12)

Neom-Neom 579 total km | 465 km of special

The start will be bordering the Red Sea to go to fast but sandy tracks.

Stage 10 (Wednesday, January 13)

Neom-AlUla 583 total km | 342 km of special

The beginning of the stage will be an almost mountainous area to later move on to sandy tracks.

Stage 11 (Thursday, January 14)

AlUla-Yanbu 557 km total | 511 km of special

If the fourth was the longest stage, this is the special with the most kilometers. The dunes will return to the landscape.

Stage 12 (Friday, January 15)

Yanbu-Jeddah 452 km total | 225 km of special

The last stage of the rally will be practically all dunes. The goal is located on the shores of the Red Sea.