The new generation of drivers is now ready to take the next step and Toyota has set its sights on two very fast drivers who hope to follow in the footsteps of five-time Dakar winner Nasser Al Attiyah. These are Seth Quintero and Lucas Moraes, who spoke to Motorsport.com and expressed their opinion on how they hope to reap the benefits of what Qatar has done.

The American finished second in the prologue of the toughest race in the world, a good start that was ruined by a problem that caused him to lose many positions: “The first week was a lot of fun, I did everything I wanted to do, although in the fourth stage we had a mechanical problem, but I had fun and learned a lot during the process, so I hope I can continue doing the same job.”

When asked if he will be a substitute, or if he can substitute for a world champion, he replied: “I hope so, we have already had some success with T1, with many top three times in the stages, as well as positions in the five fastest”.

“I want to win this rally, even if unfortunately we had that problem in the fourth stage, which made us relegated in the general classification, but the road ahead with T1 for me is still long and there will be other opportunities”, explained Seth Quintero , who will have to resign themselves to arriving in Yanbu once the route is completed after rejoining the rally.

However, when asked if he prefers to be the “new Nasser Al Attiyah” or Seth Quintero himself, he replied: “Everyone asks themselves if they want to be the new Nasser [Al Attiyah], and follow in his footsteps, but I prefer to build my own path and my own personality. I would also like to do the things he did, but I'm very different, much younger, with different personalities, so we'll see how it goes, but obviously I'd like to follow in his footsteps.”

Furthermore, the American is part of a large company like Toyota, which has a great weight within motorsport and from which he has learned a lot: “Of course, being part of Toyota is a great responsibility, I have been here for a long time and they are a great company, and being with them makes you feel this responsibility. They help you improve and shine, with the team and with the car.

“Toyota has a lot of very young drivers and we have the opportunity to become series drivers. It's a very good thing and a good thing for Toyota,” said the American.

