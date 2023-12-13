“One of the greatest challenges in our history.” Prodrive commented thus on the Dakar 2024, the most famous rally raid in the world, in which it will take part with 7 cars. The objective is precise: to bring home absolute success in the Car category after coming ever closer, but barely touching it without ever being able to grasp it.

The top cars in the 2024 edition of the Dakar will mainly be 2. The first is the one entrusted to the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team which will once again field the 9-time WRC world champion Sébastien Loeb together with Fabian Lurquin.

“We have already achieved good results with Prodrive, but for me the victory in the Dakar is my real goal,” said Loeb. “I have to do my best in each stage. Fabian and I will work together to have the speed, the right navigation and to avoid problems during the stages.”

“However, the Dakar always has surprises hidden everywhere, so we will have to try to put everything together in this great adventure. I can't wait to go.”

Photo by: Prodrive Prodrive Hunter

The second, however, will be for the Nasser Racing team, the structure created by the reigning Dakar champion, Nasser Al-Attiyah, to race in the 2024 season with the car which from 2025 will be recognized under the Dacia brand.

In fact, we remind you that the Romanian brand, starting from 2025, will offer a line up of three cars, entrusting them to Al-Attiyah, Loeb and Christina Gutierrez.

“When I drove the Prodrive Hunter for the first time I was really happy to see how it handled at high and low speed,” said Al-Attiyah.

“I immediately felt at home in this car. Clearly my goal is to win another Dakar and do it behind the wheel of a different car. We hope to get closer to the victory record that Stéphane Peterhansel holds. We have prepared well with the team and I believe we will have a great chance of success.”

Photo by: Prodrive Prodrive Hunter

In addition to the two cars for the two rally champions, Prodrive will also supply two Hunters to the Brazilian X Rally Team. This will field the cars for Cristian and Marcos Bamgart. The Chinese team YunXiang China Team will have three cars available for the crews made up of Liu Feilong/Yicheng Wang, Sun Ping/Liao Min and Zi Rong/Pan Hong Yu.

David Richards, president of Prodrive, said: “When I think back to when we started this program with Bahrain and Team BRX and remember how much work has been put into the car and every event since then, I have to say I'm very proud of what we have achieved and to have the seven Prodrive Hunters registered for the 2024 Dakar.”

“Having Seb and Nasser together is a dream team for Prodrive, because they have the experience, the speed, the co-drivers and the car to push from the first stage. The Dakar represents the pinnacle of world motorsport with incredibly arduous stages, especially with the addition of this year's '48 Hour Chrono' stage, and it's a challenge we can't wait to take on.”