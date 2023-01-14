If the race in the car category is decided with Nasser Al-Attyah and Matthieu Baumel firmly in the lead with 1h21′ on Sebastien Loeb, in the motorbikes the race is still wide open. Like a thriller film with an ending to be written. The fight is all at home between Toby Price (KTM) leader of the general classification by only 12” on his teammate Kevin Benavides, with the American Skyler Howes (Husqvarna) …Continue reading

#Dakar #Price #sprint #race #strategies