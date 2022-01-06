Last December 30, even before the start of the 44th edition of the Dakar Rally, the entire motorsport community was shocked by the news of theattack occurred in Jeddah, in which the French Sodicars pilot was involved Philippe Boutron. The latter, seriously injured in the lower limbs after the explosion of a bomb placed under the car, at the height of the pedals, is fortunately released today from the coma, exactly one week after the terrible episode. This was confirmed by the son of the transalpine, Benoit Boutron, journalist for RMC Sport. The latter, who intervened within a program of the same broadcaster, explained his father’s health conditions as follows: “He came out of the coma – he has declared – but in these types of accidents you have to do things step by step. We are lucky to be able to visit it every day. He’s injured in both legs, but we’ll know more in about ten days. We were able to see him and we can talk to him, even if he is still limited. These are special moments, but it will take time to fully recover, and it can only be done by following a specific rehabilitation program “.

While the preliminary investigations of the French national anti-terrorism prosecutor (PNAT) continue for “Attempted murder in connection with a terrorist episode”, Boutron junior remarked on the fundamental rescue operations carried out by the co-pilot Mayeul Barbet on his father, underlining his conviction on the theory of the attack, in contrast to the analyzes of the Saudi authorities, who had indicated the circumstance as the result of an “accident”: “Mayeul is a great car expert – he added – and saved my father’s life, extricating him from the car and putting tourniquets on him, as well as having had the necessary clarity to analyze the car. Based on his assessment he stated that there was no doubt that it was a bomb that went off under the car. It was alone on a road, and there was no impact, even though the airbags were blown ”.