Danilo Petrucci he had just finished the fourth stage of the Dakar 2022, the longest of this edition, surprising all the specialists in the category with an amazing third time, but he already knew that there was a risk that a penalty could ruin the party at least in part.

“I’m not sure about a slow zone, because I put it in the wrong gear and so maybe I was a little too fast, but I’m not here to get results, but to have fun and today was really fun,” said the former rider. of MotoGP just finished the 465 timed km that today led the caravan from Al Qaisumah to Riyadh.

Unfortunately, the KTM rider from Terni had seen us for a long time, because a little later he was given a penalty of 10 minutes for exceeding the speed limit allowed in that stretch. Not bad, however, because the great performance remains, even if in the official rankings of the race he now figures in 15th place in the stage.

Among other things, it is a penalty that will have no impact on his final result, given that “Petrux” is now cut out of the general classification after the retirement of the second stage and after returning to the race with a very heavy penalty.

Danilo did not hide the fact that this was a particularly demanding stage for him, but he enjoyed it, even being the fastest in the first 120 km and then managing to steal some secrets from a specialist like Lorenzo Santolino in the final part of the route. currently fifth overall.

“It was a really long stage, with very fast tracks, and I don’t know how long it took us to finish it. After about 100 km I found Lorenzo Santolino and we finished together. We helped each other a little in terms of speed and navigation “, said Petrucci.

“But today I had fun and I didn’t run any dangers, because I had the situation almost always under control. There are still some things I have to learn in terms of navigation, because I still struggle to understand some notes, but that’s okay. , I’m here to have fun, “he concluded.