“I remember very little of the accident, because I lost consciousness on impact. When I ‘woke up’ after 5 minutes for another 15 I remembered nothing and Edouard Boulanger (his co-pilot, ed) he was no longer by my side, but lying in front of the car. I asked him if he felt his arms and legs and luckily he answered me with a yes”. Thus the 14-time winner of the Dakar Stephane Peterhansel he recounted the little he remembers of the accident that cost the Audi driver his retirement during the sixth stage. “We were going strong to try to recover as much ground as possible in Nasser Al-Attiyah, but obviously we exaggerated”added the Frenchman.

Boulanger after the tests in the hospital which highlighted the compression of a vertebra he has been transferred to Germany where he will have an operation. What betrayed Peterhansel and not only was a ‘fragile’ dune that turned into a very steep descent which caused a violent impact for the Audi RS Q e-tron after a six-metre flight. “I don’t remember jumping the dune, it’s one of those dunes that if you tackle it at 70 km/h there’s no problem because the car stays close to the ground, but at 120 or 140 km/h you fly. I have to apologize to the team, because the car was ready to win.”added ‘Monsieur Dakar’.

At the same point, Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz also heavily damaged their buggy without, however, experiencing any physical problems. In yesterday’s stage the Spanish driver, no longer having any hope of being able to aspire to a prestigious result in the general classification, sacrificed himself for what is now the Audi ‘captain’, Mattias Ekstrom, to whom he ‘donated’ the rear suspension left damaged by the Swede to allow the latter to continue without having to wait for assistance.

In general standings Nasser Al-Attiyah opens a Toyota poker one hour ahead of Henk Lategan. The Qatari, reigning champion, apologized for the overly stinging statements following the concession given to Audi to have 10 more horsepower. In fact, in the last few days the German giant has experienced a massacre that has put practically all three Audi RS Q e-trons out of action with the aim of conquering a podium at the end of the Dakar 2023.

🇫🇷 🎙 Stéphane Peterhansel revient sur le crash violent d’hier qui lui a fait perdre connaissance… 🚗 ❌#Dakar2023 pic.twitter.com/c9N7xjsIXL — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 7, 2023