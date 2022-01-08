The wisdom of prime numbers. Stéphane Peterhansel has a clear and analytical view of the situation of Audi and of its RS Q e-tron. He is aware of what he has had to face so far, in this first part of the Rally Raid, but at the same time he also perceives the scale of the Four Rings challenge, also considering the speed with which the “Dakar Plan” has been prepared. On the other hand, 14 editions are not won by pure chance. During the rest day, the Frenchman focused on the analysis of the strengths, and the weakest ones, of the Ingolstadt concept.

“Driving this vehicle is something different and in some ways fun. Especially in the dunes, when you use the electric motor, it is a little easier to drive. You can afford a softer ride, it almost feels like surfing the waves. This is because the electric motor allows you not to change gear, we are with a single ratio that allows you to always have good power and good torque “, said Peterhansel.

“Consequently you are simply focused on the trajectory to take. In the end it is a very interesting project. Of course, we had some problems in this first Dakar in which we are participating, but fortunately they were not technical problems inherent to the electrical system but youth problems, like the shock absorbers, but don’t think that it was due to the higher weight that per se. We are very happy with how the electric unit is performing, and it shows that the work Audi is doing is very good indeed. ” .

The car is a little heavier than the competition, but on the other hand it has a low center of gravity which can benefit it. If so, by how much?

“I have never driven a car with such a low center of gravity. And it is interesting because you feel a vehicle that is always really safe in the curves. You never feel it floating, and even in the bumps it always remains firmly planted. We are certainly a bit heavier. but considering the regulation to be respected, it fits and we know that we have to lose at least 160 kilograms in the short term. It is clear, weight is bad in competitions. 100 kilos are about 0.80 seconds per kilometer. We lose at least 1.2 seconds every kilometer due to weight. This is mathematics. We need to improve from this point of view. “

What was the most difficult element in terms of driving?

“The hardest thing was to reset our minds when the internal combustion engine was in action at a certain number of revolutions, and in a constant way. So, when you let go of the gas, and the car starts to pitch down, you also expect a drop in engine revs, but that doesn’t happen, so it’s a bit staggering, and you have to reset yourself “.

How does the heat engine come into action and how does it work with the electric unit?

“During the transfers, half of the time the internal combustion engine enters and works, but during the stages, perhaps with soft sand or dunes, the energy converter works at 100%”.

What is your feeling with the recovery of energy during braking?

“It’s fantastic, in acceleration it’s very good, but the braking phase is also not aggressive. It’s strong, but the crucial point is the way in which the energy is distributed between the two engines. You know, when you brake with a car normal load transfer is clear and consistent. The car usually becomes a little more unstable. With regenerative braking, the car still remains stable and planted on the ground, so it can have grip. What we did during the tests is to find a right amount of regeneration that we have maintained during the race. A further interesting element is also the way in which energy is distributed between the two engines and consequently the traction. Normally it is 45:55 as a ratio, but with our car, we arrive at the 65/70 on the front in the phases in which you are faster, when you slow down and you need to exit a corner at low speed, the traction pushes more from the rear axle. When you are going at moderate speed, the braking force is greater at the rear, when you arrive fast, you go to the front “.

This is a year of testing and development, but I guess that’s not enough for you. Look to victory for the future …

“You know, I think our target here was to understand our performance and the reliability of the system. Certainly next year the goal is victory. But beware, winning the Dakar is complicated: there can be many problems, human errors from both the driver and the co-driver. The important thing, however, is that the spot is ready to win next year. However, consider that this vehicle has been running for a few months. It is the first race it faces, and we have seen how much the level is high “.